Chicago police officer stabbed while making arrest

CHICAGO — Chicago police say one of its officers was stabbed in the neck and left arm while making an arrest.

Police say the 27-year-old officer is hospitalized in good condition following the stabbing Friday morning on the city’s Far South Side.

Police say the 42-year-old man who stabbed the officer is in custody and charges were pending Friday afternoon.

The names of the officer and the arrestee haven’t been released.

Police say officers had been dispatched to the Eden Green neighborhood on reports of a beating.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 13200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.