Boy, 14, charged in shooting at Argyle CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing attempted first-degree murder charges, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say he and another male entered the Argyle CTA Red Line station Monday afternoon and opened fire. One man was critically injured, another was grazed.

The 14-year-old has not been named, because of his age. He will appear in bond court today.

Police are still looking for the second person.