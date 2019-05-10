Big laughs with David Zucker discussing the creation of classic 1980 comedy, “Airplane!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Zucker is in studio to talk about creating an entirely new film genre through his 1980 hit comedy, "Airplane!" The film broke comedy rules by featuring dramatic actors, Robert Stack and Leslie Nielsen, as they cracked jokes with straight-laced sincerity. This new style of comedy opened doors for hilarious movies including "Top Secret!" and "The Naked Guns."

