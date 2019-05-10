AJ Freund’s parents indicted for murder, will appear in court today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son are due in court Friday morning.

A grand jury has now indicted 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake.

They are scheduled to enter their pleas Friday. Cunningham and Freund Sr. face murder charges in Andrew "AJ" Freund's beating death last month. Police found AJ's body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing .

Along with the murder charges, they're charged with battery and concealing a homicide.

The indictment accuses them of separate videotaped beating in March, as well as charges of child endangerment and reckless conduct from last September.

Public defenders represent both parents. Freund's court-appointed attorney on Tuesday asked for a psychological evaluation of his client.

According to an affidavit, the parents forced AJ to take a cold shower before he died as punishment for lying about soiling his underwear.

Freund Sr. and Cunningham are being held in a McHenry County jail on $5 million bail each.