× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ Cleveland

*Jose Ramirez hit the 88th walk-off home run in the history of Jacobs/Progressive Field last night. Since the park opened in 1994, no other team has nearly as many walk-off home runs as the Indians 88 – Oakland is a distant second at 73.

*Jose Abreu (34) has more RBI this season than Cleveland’s top two RBI men (Carlos Santana – 19 and Jake Bauers – 12) combined (31).

*Chicago’s pitching staff continues to put up solid numbers against Cleveland’s offense this season with a 2.47 ERA allowing only a .237 batting average. The last time that the White Sox had six consecutive quality starts against the Indians to begin a single season was in 1917.

*Cleveland’s offense has been ice cold for the majority of the season. Through 35 games, the Indians are batting .216, the team’s worst mark through as many games in the live-ball era.

*Manny Banuelos allowed 10 consecutive hits in his last outing before mercifully being taken out of the game. His 10 straight hits allowed were the most any pitcher has surrendered consecutively in a game since 1974.