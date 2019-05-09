Video captures gunfire outside River North night club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Shots fired after a fight outside a River North nightclub led to crashed Rolls-Royce on the Ontario feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.

The drama began at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Erie. A witness said people inside two cars had been arguing before the gunshots. Video posted to Instagram captured the gunfire.

Officers saw a white Rolls Royce race away onto the Ontario feeder ramp to Interstate 90, where it crashed.

Two men ran out, and police captured one nearby. Charges are pending.

No one was hurt in the incident.