Unseasonably cool temps through Monday

While the high temperature Thursday was 67, just one degree below the normal high of 68, high temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees below normal from today through Tuesday. High temperatures will not be seasonable again until reaching 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. While a few light showers may be possible Saturday and Sunday, the next five days will be relatively dry compared to the first 9 days of May. Thirteen of the past eighteen days have had measureable rain.

While our temperatures will be below normal for the next several days, it won’t be as cold as the central plains are experiencing this morning. Today starts with freeze warnings in Nebraska and Kansas and frost advisories extending from Minnesota to Colorado. Some areas of Nebraska may have temperatures in the mid 20s this morning.