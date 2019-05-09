Tips for combating robocalls

More than 48 billion robocalls were placed in the U.S. last year, that's up 46 percent from the year before.
Senator Durbin recently introduced a bill that would make just one robocall a fineable offense, and each one would cost the caller $500. The bill also treats landlines and cell phones equally.
Jeff Vilimek joined WGN Morning News with tips on how to combat robocalls.
Here's how:
• Screen ALL calls
• If you don't know the number, don't answer
• Answering robocalls can lead to more spam calls
• If you do happen to answer, hang up immediately
• Don't ever call a phone number left in a voicemail
• Ensure your number is on the National Do Not Call registry