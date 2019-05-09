Tips for combating robocalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 48 billion robocalls were placed in the U.S. last year, that's up 46 percent from the year before.

Senator Durbin recently introduced a bill that would make just one robocall a fineable offense, and each one would cost the caller $500. The bill also treats landlines and cell phones equally.

Jeff Vilimek joined WGN Morning News with tips on how to combat robocalls.

Here's how:

• Screen ALL calls

• If you don't know the number, don't answer

• Answering robocalls can lead to more spam calls

• If you do happen to answer, hang up immediately

• Don't ever call a phone number left in a voicemail

• Ensure your number is on the National Do Not Call registry