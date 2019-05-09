× Sox get shutout in rain-shortened game to Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco held Chicago to two hits, Jordan Luplow hit his first two home runs of the season and the Cleveland Indians defeated the White Sox 5-0 on Thursday in a game that was called after five innings following a rain delay of 2 hours, 34 minutes.

The rain began to fall steadily in the third inning and continued before the umpires called for the tarp prior to the top of the sixth. The rain stopped and the tarp was briefly pulled after about two hours, and the grounds crew worked on the infield.

The tarp was placed back on the field because the radar showed more rain was headed to the area. The game was called at 5:28 p.m. during a heavy rain.

Chicago right fielder Charlie Tilson slipped and fell on the wet grass in the fifth as he camped under a fly ball hit by Francisco Lindor that landed for an RBI double. The play capped a three-run inning and the game was stopped a few minutes later.

Carrasco (3-3) struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. The right-hander gave up an infield hit to José Abreu in the first before retiring the next nine hitters. Yonder Alonso doubled with two outs in the fourth, but Carrasco struck out James McCann to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

Carrasco allowed a career-high four home runs against Seattle on Saturday.

Luplow hit solo homers in the second and fifth off Manny Banuelos (2-2) helping Cleveland gain a split of the four-game series.

Chicago’s left-hander had a rocky second inning in which he gave up a leadoff homer to Luplow, a wild pitch that allowed a runner to score from second base and three walks.

Luplow’s first home run landed in the left field bleachers. After Jake Bauers and Roberto Perez drew one-out walks, Banuelos’ pitch to Tyler Naquin was in the dirt. The ball skipped away from McCann, who had trouble locating it. The ball rolled toward Chicago’s dugout and Bauers scored standing up by the time McCann retrieved it.

Banuelos appeared to get hit on the upper part of his pitching arm by Carlos Santana’s one-hop grounder to the mound. Banuelos recovered to pick up the ball, but threw wildly to first. Santana was given a hit and took second on the throwing error.

Banuelos struck out the final two hitters of the inning.

Luplow homered to center with one out in the fifth. Roberto Perez added an RBI single.

José Ramirez singled in the first and has reached base in 18 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the AL.