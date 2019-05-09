16-year-old killed, woman wounded in shooting in Kenosha home

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in Wisconsin.

Police and the fire department responded to a home in Kenosha around 3 p.m. in the 10900 block of 66th Street for a report of two people shot.

Officers located a 16-year-old and a 39-year-old woman with “injuries consistent with gun fire,” according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department. The teen died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was stabilized.

Police said they believe the gunman left the area immediately.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

No other information is available at this time.

Kenosha police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.