× No late drama today as balanced effort helps the Cubs beat the Marlins

CHICAGO – If you’re someone who likes stress than Thursday wasn’t the game for you. The majority of Cubs’ fans on the other side were happy to take a breath after a wild couple of days at Wrigley Field.

You can thank Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and the recently activated Mike Montgomery for that.

Homers from the first and third baseman along with five solid innings from the left-handed reliever made for a relatively calm 4-1 win over the Marlins at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon. The Cubs took 3-of-4 in the series from Miami and continue their strong stretch of play over the last few weeks, improving to 19-5 in their last 24 games.

Naturally “Bryzzo” stands out in the effort as each player continued their recent strong stretches with round-trippers on Thursday afternoon. Bryant went deep in the first inning as his solo shot was his 4th homer in the last five games. When the Marlins cut the Cubs lead to one when they broke through to get a run off Yu Darvish, Rizzo went to a knee to hit a pitch out to left-center for a two-run homer to give the Cubs a three-run lead.

That blast was his 200th as a member of the Cubs and is his 10th of the season and fourth in the month of May.

Yet Mongomery, who was just activated off the injured list this week, could be regarded as the biggest star of the game. After Darvish exited after four innings, striking out seven batters while walking six with a run allowed in the four, the left-hander shut down the Marlins the rest of the way. He didn’t allow a run in five innings and 71 pitches of work, easily his longest of the season, surrendering just three hits with three strikeouts compared to two walks.

Unlike the last three nights, there would be no drama in the ninth inning, getting three-straight outs after a leadoff walk to preserve the victory.

So if you like drama, there wasn’t much for you on Thursday, but for just about everyone else, it was another satisfying victory at the Friendly Confines.