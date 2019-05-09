Midday Fix: Carrot Cake Ball Truffles
Chef Andre Webley of Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House – Rosemont
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House (Downtown and Rosemont locations)
Downtown
41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 982-0050
Rosemont
9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, IL 60018
(847) 233-9404
Recipe:
Carrot Cake White Chocolate Truffles
Ingredients
– 1 box carrot cake mix
– Eggs, oil and water as called for on cake mix box
– 1 cup + 2 tablespoons canned cream cheese frosting
– 1 lb. white chocolate chips for coating
– 1/2 cup crushed pecans
*Recipe yields 36 cake truffles. Total preparation time is 90 minutes.
Instructions:
- Prepare cake mix. Bake in a 9”x13” pan according to package directions. For more homemade taste, substitute applesauce or crushed pineapple for the oil in the box directions. Add one cup of freshly shredded carrots prior to baking.
- Let cake cool completely. In a large bowl, break apart and crumble until fine crumbs form. A food processor can be used to make a fine texture.
- Add the frosting into the crumbled cake and mix in. The mixture should be moist. Add more frosting if needed.
- Use a 1-1.5 oz scoop to form the cake balls and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Put them in the freezer for 20 minutes to chill.
- Remove cake balls from freezer, ensure they’re perfectly rounded and set back in freezer until firm, about 40 minutes.
- Melt the white chocolate chips in a bowl in the microwave, heating for 30 second increments, then stirring until completely smooth.
- Dunk one cake ball at a time into the melted white chocolate and coat thoroughly. Use a fork or toothpick to puncture the cake ball and tap the bowl to remove any excess coating.
- Transfer the coated cake ball onto the parchment-lined sheet tray and repeat with remaining balls. Allow the cake balls to sit and let the chocolate coating set before removing from the parchment paper.
- For the finishing touch, garnish the cake balls with crushed pecans.