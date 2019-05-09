× Home continues to bring out the best in the Chicago Fire offense

CHICAGO – Where home will be in the future for Chicago’s MLS franchise is a bit in question after the 2019 season.

Per the Des Plaines Valley News, the team has reached an early buyout of their deal with the City of Bridgeview to leave SeatGeek Stadium at the end of the season.

The team has yet to confirm the deal, though team General Manager Nelson Rodriguez confirmed in a roundtable discussion on Wednesday that the team has been talking with Bridgeview about their future in the city. All signs are pointing toward a move back to Soldier Field, where the Fire first called home in the MLS.

So perhaps the team’s time at SeatGeek Stadium is getting shorter by the game. If that’s the case, the team is taking full advantage of their home while they are still there.

After failing to score a goal in their previous three games, all on the road, the Fire struck for a quintet of goals against the New England Revolution Wednesday. They poured it on from start to finish in a 5-0 victory that ends a three-game winless streak and stands as their best offensive effort of the season.

Nemanja Nikolic opened the scoring with a pair of first half goals, one in the 28th minute and the other in the 40th, to add to his total of five on the season. Then came three goals from players who have yet to tally a goal this season.

Brandt Bronico scored his first goal since July of 2018 in the 78th minute to make it 3-0. Nicolás Gaitan and Przemysław Frankowski each scored their first career MLS goals in the final ten minutes of the game to finish off the rout.

It comes after the team failed to score in losses at New York City FC and Montreal, then in a tie this past Saturday at LAFC. That stretch was preceded by a four-goal effort against Colorado in a win at SeatGeek Stadium on April 20th. All three wins by the team in 2019 have come in Bridgeview.

That might not be the home for the team beyond this season, but at the moment, the Fire are making the confines of SeatGeek Stadium quite friendly.