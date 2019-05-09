× Heavy rains overnight concentrated W and NW of Chicago

Overnight as a cold front slowly moved east out of Iowa into western Illinois, showers and embedded thunderstorms developed along and ahead of the frontal boundary, moving northeast repeatedly passing over the same areas, gradually accumulating rainfall that ended up totaling over two-inches at many locations.

Rainfall reports for the past 24-hours indicate greatest totals were west and northwest of Chicago along the Fox River Valley in Kane, McHenry and Lake Counties. With reports still coming in, the highest amounts as of 10AM CDT were 2.43-inches at Elgin, 2.36-inches at Lake-in-the-Hills and 2.35-inches at Cary, Algonquin and Hoffman Estates.

Rivers are expected to rise after these widespread rains. Following is a list of the highest rainfall totals received this Thursday morning:

Rainfall (inches)/Location

2.43…Elgin1 S

2.36…Lake-in-the-Hills

2.35…Algonquin

2.35…Hoffman Estates

2.35…Cary

2.26…Elgin 2.5W

2.21…Streamwood

2.20…Elgin 7.5 WSW

2.12…St. Charles

2.10…Lily Lake

2.10…Maple Park

2.08…Sleepy Hollow

2.07…Gilberts

2.05…Crystal Lake

2.01…Bull Valley

2.00…Lake Villa