Friday’s only 4th rain-free day of the past 19; plentiful sunshine—but cool; Mother’s Day weekend: 8 to 16-deg below normal; clouds on north flank of northeast-bound Texas storm could bring some Saturday rain to Chicago’s south

Posted 11:22 PM, May 9, 2019, by
