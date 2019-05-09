Friday’s only 4th rain-free day of the past 19; plentiful sunshine—but cool; Mother’s Day weekend: 8 to 16-deg below normal; clouds on north flank of northeast-bound Texas storm could bring some Saturday rain to Chicago’s south
What has been the best and worst weather for the Sox home openers?
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for flooding in 34 Illinois counties
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
Winter Weather Advisory for snow, ice Chicago area-wide Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across Chicagoland
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
High pressure brings a lull in precipitation
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week