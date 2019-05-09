Coastin’ the Country Ep. 4: What’s new at Cedar Point in 2019

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s one of the world’s premier theme parks. We’re talking Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The amusement park will open for the 149th season this Friday. That’s 149 YEARS! When this place opened in 1870, it was known for its lakefront location and bath houses. Today, Cedar Point is home to 17 roller coasters, including some of the biggest in the world.

Cedar Point has been a special place for the Leshock family. My father grew up in eastern Pennsylvania. A long time ago, the family was driving from Chicago back to his hometown when the car broke down in Ohio. It was going to take a few days to fix it – and we just so happened to be in Sandusky, Ohio. That’s when we discovered Cedar Point. It became a family tradition to go back as often as possible.

This year they’re debuting something called Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island. Honestly, I’ve had a hard time wrapping my head around exactly what this experience will be. I was able to catch up with Cedar Point’s communications director Tony Clark at their sister park Canada’s Wonderland last week. He was there to help open their Yukon Striker coaster.

Tony and I talked about what this Forbidden Frontier thing is all about, some of the new food items that will be coming to Cedar Point this year, and we looked ahead to some of the things the park has planned for their big 150th anniversary in 2020.

You can listen to the full podcast in the player above! And as I mentioned in the podcast, do you have a prediction for what Cedar Point might add in 2020 for their big anniversary year? Let me know on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram!

And last year, I was LIVE on WGN Morning News for the opening of Steel Vengeance, the world’s tallest and fastest hybrid coaster. Here are those clips: