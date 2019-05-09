Chicago Scene: Free dental care for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi, Director of Clinical Support, ADMI

Dr. Jere Gillian, who is himself a veteran

Aspen Dental is working to close the gap for those veterans who have not previously been able to access dental care through its Healthy Mouth Movement.

2019 marks the sixth anniversary of the program’s Day of Service and on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 450+ Aspen Dental offices will be opening their doors to provide free dental care to thousands of veterans.

Veterans nationwide can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment during the annual Day of Service on June 8. Advance appointments are required.

http://www.healthymouthmovement.com