Chicago Scene: Free dental care for veterans

Posted 11:42 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 9, 2019

Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi, Director of Clinical Support, ADMI

Dr. Jere Gillian, who is himself a veteran

Aspen Dental is working to close the gap for those veterans who have not previously been able to access dental care through its Healthy Mouth Movement.

2019 marks the sixth anniversary of the program’s Day of Service and on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 450+ Aspen Dental offices will be opening their doors to provide free dental care to thousands of veterans.

Veterans  nationwide can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment during the annual Day of Service on June 8. Advance appointments are required.

http://www.healthymouthmovement.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.