Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Area-wide rainfall occurred last night and early this Thursday morning – some areas received over two-inches with a half to one-and-a-half-inches common to much of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With nearly saturated soils much of this water will be runoff into area streams with subsequent rises on rivers. The additional rains may renew flooding or extend flooding on rivers already in flood, while pushing many other rivers to bankfull.
Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Illinois River at LaSalle and is forecast at Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is forecast for Ottawa on the Illinois River, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, and Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River.
Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.41 07 AM Thu 0.97
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.80 06 AM Thu 0.38 ADVISORY
Gurnee 7.0 6.62 06 AM Thu 0.86 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.75 07 AM Thu 0.50 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 13.33 07 AM Thu 1.06 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 10.31 07 AM Thu 0.04 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 5.75 07 AM Thu 0.38 ADVISORY
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.30 06 AM Thu 1.17 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.61 06 AM Thu 0.81 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 12.05 07 AM Thu 1.39 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.64 07 AM Thu 1.66 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.86 06 AM Thu 1.10
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.70 07 AM Thu 1.07 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.98 07 AM Thu -0.02
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.27 06 AM Thu 0.22
Foresman 18.0 13.93 07 AM Thu -0.78
Chebanse 16.0 9.07 07 AM Thu -1.42
Iroquois 18.0 14.90 07 AM Thu -1.06
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.59 07 AM Thu 0.09
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 10.64 07 AM Thu -0.45 MINOR
Kouts 11.0 11.46 07 AM Thu -0.39 MINOR
Shelby 9.0 11.61 07 AM Thu -0.08 MODERATE
Momence 5.0 4.38 07 AM Thu 0.02
Wilmington 6.5 4.19 07 AM Thu -0.31
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.83 06 AM Thu 1.21
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.89 07 AM Thu -0.03
Munster 12.0 8.02 07 AM Thu 0.04
South Holland 16.5 9.45 07 AM Thu 1.44
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.35 07 AM Thu 0.16
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.63 07 AM Thu 0.10
Leonore 16.0 9.03 07 AM Thu -0.05
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 11.69 07 AM Thu -0.82 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 462.11 06 AM Thu -0.37 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 27.58 07 AM Thu -0.45 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.49 07 AM Thu 1.62
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 9.40 06 AM Thu 0.62 ADVISORY
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.49 07 AM Thu -0.04 ADVISORY
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.52 06 AM Thu 0.21
Latham Park 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.20 07 AM Thu 0.26
Byron 13.0 10.67 07 AM Thu 0.36 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 12.45 06 AM Thu 0.05 ADVISORY