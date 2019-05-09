Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Area-wide rainfall occurred last night and early this Thursday morning – some areas received over two-inches with a half to one-and-a-half-inches common to much of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With nearly saturated soils much of this water will be runoff into area streams with subsequent rises on rivers. The additional rains may renew flooding or extend flooding on rivers already in flood, while pushing many other rivers to bankfull.

Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Illinois River at LaSalle and is forecast at Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is forecast for Ottawa on the Illinois River, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, and Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.41  07 AM Thu   0.97

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.80  06 AM Thu   0.38 ADVISORY
Gurnee                 7.0     6.62  06 AM Thu   0.86 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.75  07 AM Thu   0.50 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    13.33  07 AM Thu   1.06 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    10.31  07 AM Thu   0.04 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     5.75  07 AM Thu   0.38 ADVISORY

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.30  06 AM Thu   1.17 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.61  06 AM Thu   0.81 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    12.05  07 AM Thu   1.39 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.64  07 AM Thu   1.66 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.86  06 AM Thu   1.10



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.70  07 AM Thu   1.07 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.98  07 AM Thu  -0.02

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.27  06 AM Thu   0.22
Foresman              18.0    13.93  07 AM Thu  -0.78
Chebanse              16.0     9.07  07 AM Thu  -1.42
Iroquois              18.0    14.90  07 AM Thu  -1.06

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.59  07 AM Thu   0.09

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0    10.64  07 AM Thu  -0.45 MINOR
Kouts                 11.0    11.46  07 AM Thu  -0.39 MINOR
Shelby                 9.0    11.61  07 AM Thu  -0.08 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     4.38  07 AM Thu   0.02
Wilmington             6.5     4.19  07 AM Thu  -0.31



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.83  06 AM Thu   1.21

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.89  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Munster               12.0     8.02  07 AM Thu   0.04
South Holland         16.5     9.45  07 AM Thu   1.44

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.35  07 AM Thu   0.16

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.63  07 AM Thu   0.10
Leonore               16.0     9.03  07 AM Thu  -0.05

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    11.69  07 AM Thu  -0.82 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   462.11  06 AM Thu  -0.37 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    27.58  07 AM Thu  -0.45 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.49  07 AM Thu   1.62

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0     9.40  06 AM Thu   0.62 ADVISORY

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.49  07 AM Thu  -0.04 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.52  06 AM Thu   0.21
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.20  07 AM Thu   0.26
Byron                 13.0    10.67  07 AM Thu   0.36 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.45  06 AM Thu   0.05 ADVISORY
