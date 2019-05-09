× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Area-wide rainfall occurred last night and early this Thursday morning – some areas received over two-inches with a half to one-and-a-half-inches common to much of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With nearly saturated soils much of this water will be runoff into area streams with subsequent rises on rivers. The additional rains may renew flooding or extend flooding on rivers already in flood, while pushing many other rivers to bankfull.

Moderate flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Illinois River at LaSalle and is forecast at Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is forecast for Ottawa on the Illinois River, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, and Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: