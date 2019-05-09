Recall issued after chest of drawers tips over, kills 2-year-old

South Shore Furniture is recalling 310,000 dressers sold through online retailers after they received reports of the chests falling and injuring children, including a two-year-old who was killed when one tipped over.

In its May 9 recall, South Shore writes the recalled “Libra” 3-drawer chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall, posing “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”

The company says they received reports of tip-overs injuring one child, who got scratches and bruises, and a second fatal incident where an unanchored, empty chest fell on a two-year-old.

Consumers should “immediately stop” using any chest not anchored to a wall, and place it in an area away from children, according to the recall. By contacting the company, consumers can get a free pickup and refund, receive new drawer slides, or get free in-home installation of an anchor to keep it from tipping over.

About 310,000 of the chests were sold in the U.S. at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60. Some 3-drawer chests were also sold as part of a bathroom set.

Recalled models and numbers include Royal Cherry (3046033), Black (3070033), Black (3070223), White (3050033), White (3050223), Chocolate (3159033), Chocolate (3159223), Natural Maple (3113033), Soft Gray (10430), Gray Oak (10433), Country Pine (10680), Rustic Oak (10682).