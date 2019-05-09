‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reveals premiere date and first look at reboot

The cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” is back with a first look at the upcoming reboot.

The show is actually called “BH90210” and is set to premiere August 7 on Fox, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Watch the first promo for Fox's '90210' revival @BH90210, and see exclusive cast photos here: https://t.co/uNpO68fY7h pic.twitter.com/ZOsg5ESsYt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 8, 2019

“It’s about the characters behind the characters,” Jennie Garth told EW. “It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.”

The show will feature the entire cast from the original series with the exception of the late Luke Perry, who died in March.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.