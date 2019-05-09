Army captain killed in plane crash honored on 40th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTESON, Ill. —Community members and family gathered Thursday to honor the memory of an army captain who was killed in a plane crash in March.—

Thursday would have been Captain Antoine Lewis’s 40th birthday.

Lewis, 40, of Matteson, was on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 when it crashed shortly after takeoff outside Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in March.

Lewis was raised in Matteson and enlisted in the Army as a third generation family member. He went on to earn a Bachelor and a master’s degree. He was a highly decorated soldier and rose to ranks to captain.

He served in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a wife and 15-year-old son.

A balloon release celebrate his life and legacy.

His family is still waiting on the military to bring the Lewis’s remains home.