NFL star to pay for funeral of Illinois teen football player killed in shooting

VENICE, Ill. — An NFL star running back will pay for the funeral of a teenage football player who died in a shooting in Venice, Ill.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will cover the costs for Jaylon McKenzie’s funeral.

A stray bullet killed the 14-year-old following an eighth grade dance last Saturday night.

He was recently featured in Sports Illustrated magazine as one of “six teens who will rule the future in sports.”

A memorial service will be held on May 18.

