10-year-old girl with special needs severely bitten while riding home on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The parents of a 10-year-old girl with special needs are speaking out after they say another student bit her several times while on the school bus.

Lynn Waldron says her daughter Lilly came home from school Monday crying and holding onto her arm. Lilly is non-verbal and developmentally delayed, and was signing “ouchie.”

Waldron hoped a bath would calm down her inconsolable daughter.

“She loves baths and that’s soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the bath,” Lynn told WBAY. “I took her sweatshirt off. And that’s when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm.”

According to WBAY, Lilly’s dad says she was in an all-special needs bus.

“The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn’t hear anything going on or see anything? Come on,” said Chad Waldron, Lilly’s dad.

“She can’t tell them to stop, she couldn’t get away, because she’s in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it and the bus driver wasn’t stopping,” said Lynn.

A Lamers Bus Lines representative says they have video recording on all Green Bay school buses, and bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens.

Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus.

“He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at, and that the girl was brutally biting my daughter’s arm,” Lynn said.

In a statement, the school district superintendent said, “Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide supports to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student.”

Lilly’s father says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching over the kids.

“If you can’t keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, you need to bring somebody in you know to be watching if the bus driver can’t do it,” said Chad.

“I would like to see this not ever happen to another child,” said Lynn. “No other child needs to go through what Lilly went through.”

The Waldrons say the student who bit Lilly is no longer going to the elementary school. But, starting Thursday, their child will be riding in a van alone with two adults to and from school.