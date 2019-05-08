× Tornado Warning until 830PM CDT for southwest LaSalle County expired

Update 8:33PM CDT... The Tornado warning has ended - the suspicious radar echo has weakened and the storm in southwest LaSalle County is no longer potentially severe. _____________________________________________________________ Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago 817 PM CDT Wed May 8 2019 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwest La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near McNabb, or 13 miles southeast of Hennepin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Oglesby and Tonica around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Leonore, Lostant and Cedar Point. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 53.