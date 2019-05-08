Tornado Warning until 830PM CDT for southwest LaSalle County expired
Update 8:33PM CDT...
The Tornado warning has ended - the
suspicious radar echo has weakened and
the storm in southwest LaSalle County
is no longer potentially severe.
_____________________________________________________________
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago
817 PM CDT Wed May 8 2019
The National Weather Service
in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Southwest La Salle County
in north central Illinois...
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near McNabb, or 13 miles southeast of Hennepin, moving
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Oglesby and Tonica around 830 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Leonore, Lostant and Cedar Point.
Including the following interstate...
I-39 between mile markers 41 and 53.