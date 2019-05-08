× The White Sox bullpen couldn’t finish the job this time in a loss to the Indians

CLEVELAND – Lucas Giolito almost saw his incredible effort on Tuesday night spoiled by the hosts at Progressive Field.

Luckily for the pitcher and the White Sox, Alex Colome came into a bases-loaded situation created by Jace Fry after Giolito left and got a strikeout of Carlos Santana. The pitcher would then work an uneventful ninth to finish a 2-0 White Sox win.

Things wouldn’t work out quite as well on Wednesday evening.

Tied at three in the ninth with the Indians, Francisco Lindor got a single off Fry between a pair of strikeouts. Then Santana delivered, knocking a two-run homer off Kelvin Herrera into the right-field seats to walk-off the White Sox 5-3.

This continues a rough stretch for Herrera, who allowed five earned runs in 2/3 of an inning on Sunday in a loss to the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. His struggles with his one batter on Wednesday ended the modest two-game win streak for the visitors in Cleveland and dropped their record to 16-19 on the season.

In a see-saw contest, the White Sox played from ahead early thanks to Jose Abreu’s ninth homer of the season in the third inning. Cleveland broke through against Reynaldo Lopez for a pair of runs in the fourth inning but Ryan Cordell got it back for the White Sox in the seventh.

The right fielder’s single to center brought in two runs to even the game at three, where it stayed until the ninth when the good fortune the White Sox had on Tuesday didn’t continue on Wednesday.