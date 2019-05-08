Strong thunderstorms in western suburbs moving northeast

Updated Graphic issued at 9:00PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAKE...NORTHEASTERN KANE...SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT... At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lakewood to near Lily Lake. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Algonquin, Woodstock, Lake In The Hills, Lakewood and Trout Valley around 835 PM CDT. Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Bull Valley and Fox River Valley Gardens around 840 PM CDT. McHenry, Island Lake, Wonder Lake, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, West Dundee, McCullom Lake, Ringwood and Holiday Hills around 845 PM CDT. Hoffman Estates, Carpentersville, Round Lake, Fox Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Volo and Sunnyside around 850 PM CDT. Barrington, Lake Villa, Long Lake and Inverness around 855 PM CDT. Palatine, Lake Zurich, Wauconda, Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Tower Lakes around 900 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Fox River Grove, North Barrington, Fox River Valley, Round Lake Heights, Pingree Grove, Fox Lake Hills, Lake Barrington, Deer Park, Crystal Lake and Cary. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 22 and 32. This includes... Elgin Community College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.