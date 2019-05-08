Spring 2019—already among the 11% wettest of the past 149 years—grew wetter with the overnight rains; some t-storms generated 40+ mph gusts; a cooler, drier pattern taking hold as Mother’s Day weekend nears

Posted 11:53 PM, May 8, 2019
