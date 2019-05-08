× Showers and a few thunderstorms overnight

As a cold front slowly approaches our area from the west, widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move rapidly 45 to 50 miles per hour to the northeast overnight. The cold front will not move into the western portion of the Chicago area until early Thursday forenoon when the precipitation will be weakening considerably.

Strongest storms could carry wind gusts to 45-50 miles per hour along with brief heavy downpours of a half-inch or so. Considering showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to develop to our SW and move NE during the overnight hours, the main threat will be localized flooding where heavy rains hit the same locations more than once and the eventual rise and possible flooding of several rivers in the next few days, as runoff of already saturated soils into swollen rivers continues.