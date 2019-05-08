× R. Kelly expected back in court for hearing on child support payments

CHICAGO — R. Kelly is expected in court Wednesday for a hearing on child support payments.

Kelly has claimed that he does not have money for missed payments. His attorneys will attend a hearing on one of the four sexual abuse allegations against Kelly.

The judge in that case was going to award damages to the victim after Kelly failed to appear in court.

Kelly claims he never received a court summons, and if he had, he would not have understood its significance since he claims he is illiterate.