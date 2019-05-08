Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme on set talking “Tacoma FD” and mustaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actors/comedians Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme created and star in the new truTv comedy "Tacoma FD" where they explore the 'less glamorous' elements of the job in one of the rainiest cities in America. They are also known for their roles in the film "Super Troopers," which Lemme points out, has its perks.

The comedy duo also perform stand-up and tell behind-the-scenes stories in their live shows.

You can find them in Chicago tonight, May 7, at Thalia Hall: http://www.thaliahallchicago.com

You can also tune in to "Tacoma FD" Thursday nights at 9:30 CST on truTV.