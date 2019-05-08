Fourth body recovered after Waukegan plant explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Officials in Waukegan announced Wednesday that they have recovered the remains of the final victim of last Friday’s deadly explosion at a silicone plant.

The Lake County Coroner said the remains were found under a lot of rubble late Tuesday night. He identified the victim as a male, but he could not pinpoint where in the building the body was found because the force the explosion moved everything around.

Two other people were killed inside the plant. They were identified as Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, and Byron Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wis. Another person, 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wis., made it out, but died later at Loyola Hospital's burn unit.

Friday’s explosion destroyed the AB Specialty Silicones plant.

Officials said it could take up to a month to pinpoint the cause.