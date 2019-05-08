Family of missing pregnant teen fears abandoned baby could be hers

Posted 10:43 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, May 8, 2019

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui

CHICAGO — The family of a missing pregnant woman is getting involved in the case of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in an alley.

At a news conference Wednesday, the family of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui said they fear the newborn could be her child. They’re asking police and DCFS to do a DNA test, to see if there’s a connection.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was last seen April 23 in the area of 20th Street and California Avenue leaving Latino Youth High School. She is nine months pregnant.

A mother and daughter discovered the newborn Tuesday night in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.

Related Story
Family of 3 missing women from South Side, 2 who are pregnant, demand answers

He was wrapped in a blanket and his umbilical cord was still attached. The cord was not clamped, so he was bleeding.

They brought the baby to a fire station, and a fire department spokesman said the baby was “blue, unresponsive, no pulse.” Firefighters shocked the baby back to life, and then he was transported to a hospital.

The baby boy remains in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital and is said to be steadily improving.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.