Cubs investigating fan’s on-air ‘offensive’ hand gesture

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs say they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind a television reporter who was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement early Wednesday that the incident occurred during Tuesday night's game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago at Wrigley Field. He says a person made the gesture while Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Kenney released the following statement:

We are currently investigating an incident that occurred during the Cubs’ May 7 broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago while reporter Doug Glanville was on the air. An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism. Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior. Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.