Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Miami

Posted 10:08 AM, May 8, 2019, by

*Chicago’s 53 home runs this year are the most in franchise history through 33 games in a season. The Cubs’ most home runs through 34 games all-time is 57 in 2000. Chicago has at least one home run in 13 straight games, the club’s longest such streak within a single season since a 15-gamer in July/August 2002.

*Miami’s offense, on the other hand, has been arguably the worst in the majors this year averaging only 2.83 runs/game while being last in slugging, OPS, and HR/game. No team has averaged less than 3.0 runs per game in a season since both the Angels (2.93) and Rangers (2.99) did so in 1972.

*Kris Bryant has reached base safely (via H, BB or HBP) in 17 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the majors (Anthony Rendon, Was – 20 games).

*Kyle Hendricks hasn’t allowed a run in his last 19.0 innings at home, the fourth-longest active home scoreless innings streak in the majors (and longest by an NL pitcher). His 2.64 career ERA at Wrigley Field is the fifth lowest all-time among pitchers with at least 50 starts there.

