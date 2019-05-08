× Cubs call up Addison Russell for the first time since his suspension

CHICAGO – When the Cubs had the chance to bring him up to their major league roster this past weekend, they decided to wait to let him get back up to speed in Triple-A.

That time has come to an end for Addison Russell.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cubs called up the infielder from the Iowa Cubs, doing so for the first time since the completion of Russell’s 40-game suspension for a violation of the MLB domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. He will start at second base for the Cubs as they face the Marlins for the third of a four-game series.

He will take the spot of Ben Zobrist on the roster as he takes a leave of absence. Pedro Strop is also headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring with Mike Montgomery returning to take his spot.

This will be the first time that Russell will have the chance to play since September 19th, when he was last on the Cubs’ active roster. On the next day, an essay from his ex-wife Melisa Reidy was published, and Russell was placed on administrative leave the next day.

At the conclusion of an investigation by the MLB that began in 2017, Russell was given the 40-game ban on October 3rd.

With the suspension starting on September 21 of last season, the infielder was eligible to return to the Cubs prior to this past weekend’s series with the Cardinals. But Russell remained in Triple-A, where he’d arrived earlier in the week to start working back into playing shape after spending the last month with the Cubs’ Arizona rookie team.

In 12 games with the Iowa Cubs, Russell is hitting .222 with three homers and 13 RBI.