Chicago officer arrested, accused of inappropriate physical contact with 3 women

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was arrested Tuesday accused of inappropriate contact with three women.

Corey Deanes, 47, was charged with four felonies of aggravated battery and official misconduct, police said. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to police, while on duty, Deanes made “inappropriate physical contact with three women on three separate occasions without their consent” between August 28, 2017 and July 13, 2018.

According to court documents, in August 2017, a woman said Deanes, who was in a squad car and in uniform, pulled her over for an “illegal turn.” While attempting to get documents from her glove box, the woman said Deanes made comments about her physique. He then instructed her to drive her car to a more secluded area and asked her to get out of the car. He then allegedly asked questions about the woman’s relationship and asked for her phone number. She said she refused and said Deanes threatened to write her a ticket. After she wrote down her name and number, she said Deanes motioned that he wanted the woman to give him a hug. She resisted but Deanes hugged the woman and “slid his hands down her back, touching her buttocks over her clothing,” court documents stated.

The woman called 911 and filed a report.

In July of 2018, a 29-year-old woman called 911 requesting police help with a homeless person on her doorstep. Court documents said Deanes responded to the address but the person was already he gone. Deanes, who was in uniform and a marked squad car, spoke to the woman outside her building. He told her he would check on her in the future. He touched her wrists and commented on her outfit and physique. The woman said she found the comments “flirtatious, sexualized and inappropriate,” according to court documents.

Deanes asked the woman why she had been out so late and the woman replied she was working for rent money. The woman said Deanes then searched her person “for the money” and slid his fingers in the pockets of her shorts.

The woman attempted to end the encounter and entered the apartment building. She filed an online report.

Two weeks later, also in July of 2018, a 22-year-old woman was walking home alone on Chicago’s North Side when she saw a police car patrolling the area. The woman proceeded to her residence at which time she said the police car arrived. The woman said Deanes was driving and lowered the window and called her “pretty little thing.”

The woman said Deanes got out of the squad car and approached her then grabbed and hugged her. Court documents said Deanes asked the woman to go on a date and for her phone number. The woman said she gave Deanes her number and made reference to his job as a police officer. She said Deanes asked her if she was scared. The woman said she left and went inside. She said she immediately received a call from an unknown number.

She said she felt unsafe and the behavior was inappropriate so she called police to report Deanes.

In a statement Wednesday, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson called the allegations “egregious and if proven, they are an insult to everyone of us that dedicates our lives to public service … There is no place in this department for illegal activity and I won’t stand for it.”

Today we arrested Chicago Police Officer Corey Deanes for very serious charges of aggravated battery for inappropriate physical contact with female victims. Below is a statement from Superintendent Eddie Johnson on the severity of these allegations. pic.twitter.com/Yy1A2Vg8xT — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 8, 2019

Bond proffer on Corey Deanes by WGN Web Desk on Scribd