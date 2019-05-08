2nd man charged in murder of mother in front of her children

CHICAGO — A second man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a Chicago mother of three.

Marco Zabala, 24, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Another man, 23-year-old Bryant Mitchell, was also charged in the same killing.

Mitchell was held without bond after appearing in front of a judge Tuesday. Zabala is expected in bond court Wednesday.

Police say Mitchell and Zabala fired at least four shots at rival gang members near 59th and Kedzie on April 26.

One of the bullets went through a window at a cell phone store and hit 36-year-old Candace Dickerson. Two of her three sons were with her at the time.

Dickerson’s friends and loved ones held a memorial to honor her life Tuesday.