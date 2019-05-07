Teen arrested after 11 hospitalized following pepper spray incident at Morgan Park HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after 11 people were injured after someone sprayed pepper spray inside Morgan Park High School.

Emergency responders were called to the school around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, officers reviewed school security footage and found the 17-year-old boy was responsible, and he was then arrested.

Eleven students suffered minor injuries and were treated at Roseland Community Hospital, and other South Side medical facilities.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the school was not evacuated, but students were kept in classrooms during the response.

Tuesday’s incident was the sixth aerosol or pepper spray incident at the school in the last two weeks. At least five teachers and 31 students have been injured.

Some parents said ‘enough is enough.” They said some kids just don’t understand the ramifications of their actions.

“So they probably think that it’s just funny that it keeps happening and they get to get out of school and class, but it’s becoming a serious situation where it’s interrupting education,” Fred Abernathy, a parent, said.

Chicago Public School officials said they’re working on a response to stop the incidents, but so far they’ve been unsuccessful.

Police did not say if the teen was responsible for the several previous calls to the school over the last week.