Since we know that water is H2O, why don’t we just mass produce it?

Tom Gajda, Lincolnwood

Dear Tom,

The production of water by combining two hydrogen atoms with one oxygen atom may sound simple, but it’s much more complex than that. Essentially, it is a process of burning hydrogen gas. The problem is that this combustion process also releases a great deal of heat and light. The more water that is made, the more heat and light that are created: It’s literally an explosion. It is much cheaper and (safer) to “create” water by other means: irrigation, purification of contaminated water, desalinization of salt water, etc.

Here in Chicago, we often take for granted and fail to appreciate the great resource on our doorstep: Lake Michigan. The lake is a massive and unlimited source of fresh water, available for our personal use, for industry and for transportation.