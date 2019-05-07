× Search continues for missing man in Waukegan plant explosion as other victims ID’d

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Crews are spending a fourth day searching for a man still missing in the rubble of a north suburban chemical plant.

An explosion destroyed AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan Friday night. Nine people were inside the plant at the time.

Waukegan’s fire chief said managers started evacuating the plant before the blast because they sensed something was wrong. All but three people made it out. Two of those three people killed in the blast were identified Tuesday as Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, and Byron Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wis.

A fourth person, 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wis., made it out of the plant but later died at Loyola Hospital’s burn unit.

Investigators say it could take up to a month to pinpoint the cause of the explosion.