Ride-share drivers to strike across the country, including in Chicago, on Wednesday

Posted 1:26 PM, May 7, 2019, by

CHICAGO — You may have a hard time getting a ride with Uber or Lyft on Wednesday. Ride-share drivers across the country, including in Chicago, are staging a one-day strike.

Riders may feel the slow down or notice the surge pricing as they try to catch a ride.

This week, Uber will follow Lyft on the public market with what is expected to be one of the largest new tech stock debuts this year. It’s valued at about $80 billion.

Dozens of drivers are also planning to demonstrate in the loop Wednesday at 3 p.m. and march towards City Hall.

