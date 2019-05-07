Rain in the morning, active storms threaten later Wednesday

CHICAGO — An active and wet 24 hours are shaping up for Chicagoland.

While several scattered showers cannot be ruled out at times, especially Wednesday morning, there is a threat for a few strong or potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening, especially south/southwest suburbs along and south of I-80.

The strongest storms are capable of gusty winds and drenching downpours with many areas across the Chicago area receiving amounts in excess of 1 inch.

There is a threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening, mainly for locales near and south of I-80.

Strong wind gusts will be the main risk, although a tornado or two will also be possible. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavier rain amounts which could lead to some renewed river rises and additional flooding through the end of the week.

Many areas will see amounts in excess of 1 inch through Thursday morning which could produce some localized flooding, and renewed rises in area rivers.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather