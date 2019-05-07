Newborn baby found on top of garbage can in alley, police say

CHICAGO — Police said a newborn baby boy was found on top of a garbage can in the Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the baby was found in an alley on the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue around 4 p.m.

According to Chicago fire officials, people heard the baby crying, went to the alley and found the child. They then took the baby to a fire station on the 1700 block of North Pulaski Avenue.

The baby was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition. He has since been stabilized. Fire officials said the baby was “crying and kicking” and will be transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

No further information was provided.

