Updates at wgntv.com/weather
More rain in the forecast with storms possible
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Storms, rain and wind hit Chicago area
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
More wet weather prompts flash flood concerns
-
More than 700 flights canceled at Chicago airports
-
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Temperatures drop, more rain expected Thursday
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
-
Rain, wind but much more mild temps