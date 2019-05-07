Memorial service today for Chicago woman killed by stray bullet in front of children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in front of her children.

Candice Dickerson, 36, was a mother of three boys and a pharmacy tech at Norwegian American Hospital for the last 14 years. Hospital staff will be dedicating a plaque to her that will be placed right outside the hospital’s pharmacy during a ceremony at 10 a.m.

Overnight, police charged a 23-year-old Ashburn man was charged in Dickerson's murder. Bryant Mitchell is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

On April 26, police said Dickerson was paying her cellphone bill at the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a bullet flew through the window, fatally striking Dickerson in the head. Two of her three sons, ages 12 and 10, were with her at the time. She was not the intended target.

Witnesses say they saw two men shooting at a car driving by. The shooters then ran to an alley and jumped into an awaiting vehicle. A city ambulance was also hit by a bullet.

The investigation into the shooting is still active. Police said they are questioning a person of interest Tuesday morning.

Mitchell is scheduled to be in bond court at noon.

The Norwegian American Hospital Foundation has a fund used to help NAH employees and patients, including Dickerson’s family.