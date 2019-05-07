Man, 28, dead after East Garfield Park shooting

Posted 9:55 PM, May 7, 2019

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man had died after getting shot in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was standing on the stairs in front of a residence on the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when a dark colored Nissan drove by and an occupant from the car fired shots.

The man was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died,

No one was taken into custody.

