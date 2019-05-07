× Lucas Giolito delivers his best performance of 2019 in a White Sox win in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – As the White Sox look forward to their rotation of the future, there are a number of questions.

Michael Kopech and Carlos Rodon’s futures are a bit cloudy because of serious injuries – with the former having Tommy John surgery and the latter perhaps heading there. Dylan Cease is up to Triple-A, with the club wondering if his great performance in the minor leagues can continue in the majors.

Then there are others like Lucas Giolito – a starter at the MLB level whose future can be a bit tough to determine. There are moments where he looks like a front line starter, while others question whether he can find the consistency to be a major factor as the White Sox rebuild continues.

Tuesday provided another positive moment for Giolito – and arguably the most encouraging outing of his still young career with the team.

In a season-high 7 1/3 innings, the right-handed starter kept the Indians off the scoreboard while scattering just three hits. He struck out eight batters while walking just three in 105 pitches in a 2-0 White Sox victory in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

It’s the second start for Giolito after his hamstring injury kept him out for about two weeks, and improve his overall record to 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA.