Lightfoot meets with Ivanka Trump, Pelosi and more in Washington

WASHINGTON — Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot began three days of meetings in Washington, DC. Tuesday

After Lightfoot was elected last month, President Trump called to congratulate her. The two leaders are not scheduled to meet but Lightfoot was at the White House for a meeting with Ivanka Trump.

Wonderful mtg Chicago Mayor-elect Lightfoot, the 1st African-American woman & 1st openly gay person to lead the city. Great discussion on topics including economic revitalization, workforce dev, vocational edu, CJR reform & crime prevention. I look forward to working together. pic.twitter.com/EOcuVIkuoy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 7, 2019

It was an opportunity to hit the reset button on Chicago’s relationship with the White House.

On Twitter and in speeches, President Trump routinely points to Chicago’s violence.

The rhetoric escalated after he was forced to cancel a 2016 campaign rally at UIC due to safety concerns.

Lightfoot has said she won’t hesitate to speak out against the president when necessary, but she hopes to have a constructive relationship and she wants to make sure Chicago gets all the federal money it’s entitled to.

Also, on the mayor-elect’s agenda Tuesday was meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congressman David Cicilline.

Wednesday, Lightfoot meets with Black Caucus members and on Thursday she attends the Chicago Delegation Breakfast before spending time with the Illinois US Senators.