Kevin Jackman discusses the Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - As another two months of workouts begin at Halas Hall, the focal point of the discussion for Bears' fans remains the quarterback.

Entering his third year as the starter for the team, many are hoping that Mitchell Trubisky will be able to take a major step in his production as he starts his second year under head coach Matt Nagy. Familiarity with the offense, many hope, will bring the best out of the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and help the Bears reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade.

Kevin Jackman of WBBM Newsradio spoke to Trubisky this past weekend and he talked about that along with the expectations for the quarterback on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Josh Frydman. You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.