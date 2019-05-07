Chicago Scene – 20th Anniversary of the Beverly Breast Cancer Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carol Moriarty – Chicago-area resident, co-founder of the Beverly Breast Cancer Walk and 23-year breast cancer survivor

Erin Hosty – Beverly Breast Cancer Walk committee member and 9-year breast cancer survivor

Event:

The 20th Annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk will take place on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019. The walk starts at 8:00 a.m. at Ridge Park located on 96th Street and Longwood Drive in Chicago. Pre-event registration: $30/adult, $15/child.

http://www.beverlybreastcancerwalk.org

Little Company of Mary Hospital’s award-winning Comprehensive Breast Health Center is located at 2800 W. 95th Street in Evergreen Park, Ill.

https://www.lcmh.org/